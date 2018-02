Feb 19 (Reuters) - KEMIRA OYJ:

* AND THE NORDIC INVESTMENT BANK (NIB) HAVE SIGNED EUR 90 MILLION LOAN AGREEMENT

* AGREEMENT IS FOR COMPLETED EXPANSION OF CHLORATE PRODUCTION IN JOUTSENO, AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENTS IN 2016-2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)