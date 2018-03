BRIEF-Kemper Announces Early Termination Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period

March 13 (Reuters) - Kemper Corp:

* KEMPER ANNOUNCES EARLY TERMINATION OF HART-SCOTT-RODINO WAITING PERIOD

* KEMPER CORP - CO,INFINITY PROPERTY & CASUALTY CORP RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTING EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD

* KEMPER CORP - THE NOTICE IS WITH RESPECT TO PENDING TRANSACTION BETWEEN PARTIES ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2018

* KEMPER CORP - THE TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q3 OF 2018