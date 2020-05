May 7 (Reuters) - Kemper Corp:

* KEMPER REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2020 OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.95

* Q1 REVENUE $1.229 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $1.16 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $2.34 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CONSOLIDATED EARNED PREMIUMS INCREASED BY 9 PERCENT, OR $91.6 MILLION IN QUARTER

* SPECIALTY PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE SEGMENT'S EARNED PREMIUMS INCREASED BY 13 PERCENT, OR $93.2 MILLION IN QUARTER