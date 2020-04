BRIEF-Kemper Will Provide A 15% Credit To Personal Auto Policyholders Towards Their April And May Premiums

April 10 (Reuters) - Kemper Corp:

* KEMPER CORP - WILL PROVIDE A 15% CREDIT TO PERSONAL AUTO POLICYHOLDERS TOWARDS THEIR APRIL AND MAY PREMIUMS

* KEMPER CORP - PERSONAL AUTO CUSTOMERS WHO HAVE A POLICY IN FORCE AS OF APRIL 30 WILL BE CREDITED 15% OF THEIR APRIL PREMIUMS IN MAY

* KEMPER CORP - PERSONAL AUTO CUSTOMERS WITH A POLICY IN FORCE AS OF MAY 31 WILL BE CREDITED 15% OF THEIR MAY PREMIUMS IN JUNE

* KEMPER CORP - TWO PREMIUM CREDITS WILL TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION