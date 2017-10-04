BRIEF-Kempharm and Genco Sciences announce technology licensing agreement to develop prodrug-based therapy for tourette’s syndrome with ADHD

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Kempharm Inc:
* Kempharm and Genco Sciences announce technology licensing agreement to develop prodrug-based therapy for potential rare pediatric indications of tourette’s syndrome with ADHD
* Kempharm Inc says Kempharm will be responsible for financing and managing all product development
* Says in exchange, co will retain full intellectual property and commercial ownership of any product developed as a result of the agreement
* Says Genco eligible to receive certain milestone and royalty-based or value share payments
* Says additional details about agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: