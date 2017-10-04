FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kempharm and Genco Sciences announce technology licensing agreement to develop prodrug-based therapy for tourette’s syndrome with ADHD
Sections
Featured
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Kempharm and Genco Sciences announce technology licensing agreement to develop prodrug-based therapy for tourette’s syndrome with ADHD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Kempharm Inc:

* Kempharm and Genco Sciences announce technology licensing agreement to develop prodrug-based therapy for potential rare pediatric indications of tourette’s syndrome with ADHD

* Kempharm Inc says ‍Kempharm will be responsible for financing and managing all product development​

* Says ‍in exchange, co will retain full intellectual property and commercial ownership of any product developed as a result of the agreement​

* Says ‍Genco eligible to receive certain milestone and royalty-based or value share payments​

* Says ‍additional details about agreement were not disclosed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.