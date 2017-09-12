BRIEF-KemPharm announces FDRR process completion and resubmission of the APADAZ NDA

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Kempharm Inc:

* KemPharm announces FDRR process completion and resubmission of the Apadaz NDA

* KemPharm-‍following talks with FDA, co responded to CRL received on June 13, 2016 by submitting an amended new drug application for APADAZ​

* KemPharm Inc - FDA​ notified co it ‍has assigned February 23, 2018 as expected date by which an approval decision will be determined

* KemPharm Inc - ‍FDA has notified company with determination that NDA application for APADAZ is complete​