BRIEF-KemPharm announces FDRR process completion and resubmission of the APADAZ NDA

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Kempharm Inc:
* KemPharm announces FDRR process completion and resubmission of the Apadaz NDA
* KemPharm-following talks with FDA, co responded to CRL received on June 13, 2016 by submitting an amended new drug application for APADAZ
* KemPharm Inc - FDA notified co it has assigned February 23, 2018 as expected date by which an approval decision will be determined
* KemPharm Inc - FDA has notified company with determination that NDA application for APADAZ is complete