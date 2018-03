March 20 (Reuters) - Kempharm Inc:

* KEMPHARM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM KP415 PHARMACOKINETIC STUDY IN CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS WITH ADHD

* KEMPHARM INC - ‍ANTICIPATE ADDITIONAL CLINICAL DATA THROUGHOUT 2018, INCLUDING TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ON-GOING PIVOTAL EFFICACY STUDY BY MID-YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: