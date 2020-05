May 20 (Reuters) - KemPharm Inc:

* KEMPHARM - ON MAY 19, NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL DETERMINED TO DELIST CO’S SHARES FROM NASDAQ - SEC FILING

* KEMPHARM - NASDAQ WILL SUSPEND TRADING IN CO'S SHARES EFFECTIVE ON MAY 21, 2020