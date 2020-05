May 4 (Reuters) - KemPharm Inc:

* NDA FILING FOR POTENTIAL NEW ADHD TREATMENT, KP415, ACCEPTED BY FDA; KEMPHARM ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE $5 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM GURNET POINT CAPITAL

* KEMPHARM INC - COULD HAVE A POTENTIAL ACTION (PDUFA) DATE IN MARCH 2021 FOR KP415

* KEMPHARM INC - CORIUM, INC TO LEAD ALL COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES FOR KP415, IF APPROVED