BRIEF-Kempharm Receives Day-74 Letter For Kp415 NDA

May 19 (Reuters) - KemPharm Inc:

* KEMPHARM RECEIVES DAY-74 LETTER FOR KP415 NDA

* KEMPHARM INC - LETTER STATED THAT NDA FOR KP415 IS SUFFICIENTLY COMPLETE TO PERMIT A SUBSTANTIVE REVIEW BY FDA

* KEMPHARM INC - DAY-74 LETTER STATED TARGET GOAL DATE UNDER PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) IS MARCH 2, 2021

* KEMPHARM INC - DAY-74 LETTER INDICATED THAT FDA IS NOT CURRENTLY PLANNING TO HOLD AN ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO DISCUSS KP415 NDA