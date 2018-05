BRIEF-KemPharm Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $1.77

May 10 (Reuters) - KemPharm Inc:

* KEMPHARM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE, TOPLINE RESULTS FROM AN INTRAVENOUS HUMAN ABUSE POTENTIAL TRIAL WITH KP415 PRODRUG; REPORTS Q1 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $1.77

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.70 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN MEAN DRUG LIKING E(MAX) BETWEEN KP415 PRODRUG (57 POINTS) AND PLACEBO (54 POINTS)

* KP415 PRODRUG DEMONSTRATED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES COMPARED TO D-METHYLPHENIDATE HYDROCHLORIDE IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT