Feb 28 (Reuters) - KemPharm Inc:

* KEMPHARM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.18

* EXPECT RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT SERVICES REVENUE TO CONTINUE THROUGH FY 2020

* FOR Q4, REPORTED REVENUE OF $1.4 MILLION FROM RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT SERVICES VERSUS Q3 REVENUE OF $11.5 MILLION

* KP415 NDA REMAINS ON TRACK FOR Q1 2020 SUBMISSION

* KEMPHARM - MEASURES TAKEN TO REDUCE OPERATING SPEND & RESTRUCTURE DEBT OBLIGATIONS, POTENTIALLY EXTEND CASH RUNWAY INTO, BUT NOT THROUGH, Q1 2021