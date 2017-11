Nov 16 (Reuters) - KemPharm Inc-

* KemPharm completes successful end-of-Phase 2 meeting on KP415 with FDA

* KemPharm - held meeting to discuss status of proposed clinical, non-clinical,abuse liability studies, among others for submission of NDA for KP415​

* KemPharm - ‍meeting with FDA helped confirm remain on schedule in KP415 development program, including work required to complete other standard protocols​