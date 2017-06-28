FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KemPharm strengthens ADHD prodrug pipeline with development of KP484
June 28, 2017 / 11:42 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-KemPharm strengthens ADHD prodrug pipeline with development of KP484

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - KemPharm Inc

* KemPharm strengthens adhd prodrug pipeline with development of KP484, a new, super-extended release adhd methylphenidate product candidate

* KemPharm Inc - ‍KP415 end-of-phase 1 meeting with FDA affirms KemPharm's development plan and potential NDA submission as early as late 2018​

* KemPharm Inc - Anticipates that it will initiate a human abuse liability (HAL) program of KP415 beginning in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

