April 16 (Reuters) - Leucadia National Corp:

* KEN GARFF BUYS GARCADIA AUTO SERVICES FROM LEUCADIA NATIONAL

* KEN GARFF - TERMS OF DEAL WERE RATIFIED BY LEUCADIA’S BOARD AND KEN GARFF’S BOARD IN EARLY APRIL 2018

* KEN GARFF ENTERPRISES - IS BUYING OUT LEUCADIA NATIONAL CORP FROM ITS GARCADIA DEALERSHIP PARTNERSHIP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)