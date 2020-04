BRIEF-Kendrion Withdraws Dividend

April 7 (Reuters) - KENDRION NV:

* ON IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ON KENDRION

* PROPOSAL FOR PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND WITHDRAWN AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE TO PRESERVE CASH POSITION

* CONFIDENCE IN STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION AND POST-COVID BUSINESS OUTLOOK

* MEASURES TAKEN TO FURTHER ENHANCE FINANCIAL RESILIENCE

* KENDRION’S LIQUIDITY REMAINS STRONG WITH AROUND EUR 15 MILLION CASH AND EUR 50 MILLION UNDRAWN COMMITTED FACILITIES

* UNTIL RECENTLY, THE ADVERSE IMPACT ON REVENUES AND PROFITABILITY BECAUSE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS BEEN LIMITED

* WITH DECISION BY MOST CAR MANUFACTURERS TO TEMPORARILY DISCONTINUE PRODUCTION, CO OBSERVES NEGATIVE IMPACT ON REVENUES, ORDER INTAKE IN EUROPE AND U.S. FOR ITS AUTOMOTIVE BUSINESS GOING FORWARD

* ITS INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES AND OPERATIONS IN CHINA HAVE SEEN LESS OF AN IMPACT SO FAR Source text : bit.ly/2JJl8rD Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)