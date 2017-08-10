FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
BRIEF-Kenedix reaches agreement with Nomura Research Institute
August 10, 2017

BRIEF-Kenedix reaches agreement with Nomura Research Institute

1 Min Read

Aug 10(Reuters) - Kenedix Inc

* Says it reached an agreement with Nomura Research Institute Ltd, regarding real estate related crowd-funding business

* Says Nomura Research Institute will invest in a Tokyo-based firm, which was established by the company on June 26, and mainly engaged in operation of real estate and infrastructure assets related crowd-funding and platform, to increase stake in the Tokyo-based firm to 19.9 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QF2pFe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

