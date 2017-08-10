BRIEF-Kenedix reaches agreement with Nomura Research Institute

Aug 10(Reuters) - Kenedix Inc

* Says it reached an agreement with Nomura Research Institute Ltd, regarding real estate related crowd-funding business

* Says Nomura Research Institute will invest in a Tokyo-based firm, which was established by the company on June 26, and mainly engaged in operation of real estate and infrastructure assets related crowd-funding and platform, to increase stake in the Tokyo-based firm to 19.9 percent

