March 13 (Reuters) - Kenedix Inc

* Says it plans to sell 600 shares of Mitsui & Co., Logistics Partners Ltd. to Mitsui&Co. Asset Management Holdings LTD. on March 13

* Says it will hold 600 shares in Mitsui & Co., Logistics Partners after transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oFy25k

