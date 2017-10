Oct 26 (Reuters) - Kenedix Inc

* Says it will sell entire 28 percent interest in Tokyo-based limited company, which is engaged in real estate related business, to YAMATANE CORORATION, with undisclosed price

* The transaction date is between December 2017 to January 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hx5n5Q

