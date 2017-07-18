FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kenford Group enters share and purchase agreement with China Yuen Capital and China Investment
July 18, 2017 / 3:09 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Kenford Group enters share and purchase agreement with China Yuen Capital and China Investment

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Kenford Group Holdings Ltd:

* Announces acquisition of shares in Kenford Group Holdings Limited by China Yuen Capital Limited

* Company intends to declare and distribute special interim dividend of HK$0.2131 per share to qualifying shareholders

* Vendors, China Yuen Capital and China Investment entered into share purchase agreement

* Trading in shares on stock exchange was halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 18 July 2017

* Deal for a total consideration of HK$458.2 million

* Application has been made for resumption of trading with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 19 July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

