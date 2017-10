Sept 13 (Reuters) - Kenford Group Holdings Ltd

* Lam Wai Ming and Tam Chi Sang have resigned as executive directors

* Lam Wai Ming ceased to be chairman of board

* Zhang Huijun appointed as chairman

* Kenford Group Holdings Ltd - Cai Dongyan has been appointed as CEO of co immediately after close of offer on 12 September

* Tam Chi Sang ceased to be managing director of company