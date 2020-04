BRIEF-Kenmare Resources Suspends 2020 Outlook

April 9 (Reuters) - Kenmare Resources PLC:

* 2020 GUIDANCE IS SUSPENDED UNTIL LIKELY OPERATIONAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS BETTER UNDERSTOOD

* REDUCED PRODUCTION OF ALL FINISHED PRODUCTS DUE TO REDUCED HMC AVAILABILITY

* Q1 TOTAL SHIPMENTS OF FINISHED PRODUCTS OF 194,600 TONNES (Q1 2019: 176,500 TONNES)

* WET CONCENTRATOR PLANT TARGETING 500 TONNES PER HOUR NAMEPLATE CAPACITY IN Q2 2020

* TIMELINE FOR RELOCATION OF WCP B IS BEING IMPACTED BY RESTRICTIONS RELATING TO COVID-19

* OVERSUPPLY IN ZIRCON MARKET CONTINUED IN Q1 2020

* ZIRCON MARKET MEDIUM TERM OUTLOOK IS POSITIVE DUE TO REDUCING PRODUCTION FROM MAJOR MINES

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS HAVING AN IMPACT ON MOMA MINE’S OPERATIONS

* MOMA MINE’S PRODUCTION OUTLOOK FOR 2020 REMAINS HIGHLY UNCERTAIN

* KENMARE EXPECTED Q4 2020 TO BE STRONGEST QUARTER OF YEAR,

* KENMARE EXPECTED Q4 2020 TO BE STRONGEST QUARTER OF YEAR,

* WHILE PRODUCTION CONTINUES AT MOMA MINE, SOME OF RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED ARE IMPEDING KENMARE'S ABILITY TO OPERATE NORMALLY