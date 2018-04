April 12 (Reuters) - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc:

* KENNADY RECEIVES FINAL COURT APPROVAL OF BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH MOUNTAIN PROVINCE

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC - CO, KENNADY CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE CLOSING OF THE ARRANGEMENT TO OCCUR ON APRIL 13, 2018 - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2HwcN8O) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)