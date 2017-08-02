FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Kennametal Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.56
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 10:30 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Kennametal Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kennametal Inc:

* Kennametal announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results; provides fiscal 2018 outlook

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 sales $565 million versus I/B/E/S view $562.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 adjusted earnings per share $2.00 to $2.30

* Kennametal inc - ‍our capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $210 to $230 million for 2018​

* Kennametal inc - ‍ expects 2018 adjusted eps between $2.00 and $2.30, on organic sales growth of 2 percent to 4 percent​

* Kennametal inc - ‍on a combined basis, qtrly pre-tax restructuring and related charges $0.26 per share, primarily from severance and a facility closure​

* Kennametal inc - ‍restructuring programs are currently expected to produce combined annual ongoing pre-tax permanent savings of $165-$180 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.