BRIEF-Kennametal Reports Q3 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.70

May 2 (Reuters) - Kennametal Inc:

* KENNAMETAL ANNOUNCES STRONG FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 SALES $608 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $600.8 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.74 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.55 TO $2.65

* PRICE REALIZATION OUTPACED RAW MATERIAL INFLATION IN QUARTER; TREND EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR FISCAL YEAR

* SEES FY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH AT TOP END OF PRIOR OUTLOOK OF 9 TO 11 PERCENT

* COMPANY NOW EXPECTS FY FREE OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE $60 TO $75 MILLION

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE

* FY FREE OPERATING CASH FLOW INCLUDES EXPECTED NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES NEAR LOW END OF PREVIOUS OUTLOOK OF $210 TO $230 MILLION

* EXPECT TO SEE INCREASED BENEFITS FROM MODERNIZATION INITIATIVES GOING FORWARD IN LINE WITH MULTI-YEAR PLAN

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: