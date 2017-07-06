FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kennedy Wilson announces sale of 576-unit multifamily community in South Seattle
July 6, 2017 / 10:57 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Kennedy Wilson announces sale of 576-unit multifamily community in South Seattle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Kennedy-wilson Holdings Inc

* Kennedy Wilson announces sale of 576-unit multifamily community in South Seattle for $109 million

* Kennedy-Wilson - cash proceeds of $73 million from transaction were used to fund previously announced acquisition of 90 East, office campus in Greater Bellevue

* Kennedy-Wilson - Through disposition of Rock Creek, acquisition of 90 East, co expects to add incremental $7 million of annual recurring net operating income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

