Dec 8 (Reuters) - Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc:

* KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS - EUROPEAN UNIT HAS COMPLETED TWO REFINANCINGS WITH BANK OF IRELAND ACROSS SEVEN IRISH ASSETS LOCATED PRIMARILY IN DUBLIN

* KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC - THE EUR 284 MILLION IN REFINANCINGS EXTENDED WEIGHTED AVERAGE TERM TO MATURITY TO 5.1 YEARS