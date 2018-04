BRIEF-Kennedy-Wilson - Co,Partners Are Under Binding Contracts To Buy Properties ,Development Sites In Western U.S. And Ireland For $224 Mln

April 19 (Reuters) - Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc:

* KENNEDY-WILSON - AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MILLION

* KENNEDY-WILSON - AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MILLION

* KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MILLION - SEC FILING

* KENNEDY-WILSON - CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MILLION IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS