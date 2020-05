May 14 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd:

* KENNEDY WILSON AND FAIRFAX LAUNCH NEW $2 BILLION REAL ESTATE DEBT PLATFORM

* KENNEDY-WILSON - PLATFORM WILL PURSUE FIRST MORTGAGE LOANS SECURED BY HIGH-QUALITY REAL ESTATE IN WESTERN U.S., IRELAND AND U.K.

* KENNEDY-WILSON - EXPECTS TO COINVEST ALONGSIDE FAIRFAX WITH AVERAGE OWNERSHIP OF 20% IN INVESTMENTS, WHICH WILL BE MADE WITHOUT LEVERAGE