BRIEF-Kennedy-Wilson Holdings says co units entered into an Escrow Agreement with a syndicate of lenders - SEC filing
#Market News
October 4, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Kennedy-Wilson Holdings says co units entered into an Escrow Agreement with a syndicate of lenders - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc:

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - on October 3 co, units entered into an Escrow Agreement with a syndicate of lenders - SEC filing

* Kennedy-Wilson - ‍pursuant to Escrow Agreement, parties delivered executed signature pages to $700 million unsecured revolving credit, term loan facility​

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - A&R facility is comprised of a $500 million revolving line of credit and a $200 million term loan facility

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - ‍A&R facility has a maturity date of March 31, 2021-SEC filing​

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - ‍existing revolving credit facility currently has an outstanding balance of $350 million​ Source text: (bit.ly/2xg09nv) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
