FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kennedy Wilson Q2 earnings per share $0.08
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Kennedy Wilson Q2 earnings per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc:

* Kennedy Wilson reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.08

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - ‍kennedy Wilson’s share of 2q property NOI grew by $5 million or 8% to $65 million from 2q-2016​

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - ‍company expects to add an incremental $7 million of annual recurring net operating income​

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc - qtrly ‍total revenue $177.8 million versus $176.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.