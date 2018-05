BRIEF-Kenneth Lehman Reports 42.5 Pct Stake In Village Bank And Trust Financial Corp As Of May 14, 2018

May 17 (Reuters) - Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp :

* KENNETH R. LEHMAN REPORTS 42.5 PERCENT STAKE IN VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL CORP AS OF MAY 14, 2018 - SEC FILING

* KENNETH R. LEHMAN SAYS ACQUIRED SHARES OF VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL CORP’S COMMON STOCK FOR INVESTMENT

* KENNETH R. LEHMAN - INTENDS TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL'S MANAGEMENT REGARDING FINANCIAL CONDITION, RESULTS OF OPERATIONS, BUSINESS STRATEGIES