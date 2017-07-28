FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 days ago
BRIEF-Kenon announces updates in connection with unit's public offering of shares, listing on TASE
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Kim holds off on Guam; Seoul vows to prevent war
North Korea
Kim holds off on Guam; Seoul vows to prevent war
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
japan
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
Energy & Environment
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2017 / 4:53 PM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-Kenon announces updates in connection with unit's public offering of shares, listing on TASE

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Kenon Holdings Ltd

* Kenon announces updates in connection with its subsidiary OPC's public offering of shares and listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

* Kenon holdings ltd - IC Power Ltd.'s unit filed a second draft prospectus with Israel Securities Authority

* Kenon holdings - filing of second draft prospectus with Israel Securities Authority is in connection with contemplated IPO of shares in Israel

* Kenon holdings - Unit filed second draft prospectus related to contemplated IPO of its shares in Israel and a listing on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.