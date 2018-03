March 30 (Reuters) - Kenon Holdings Ltd:

* KENON ANNOUNCES UPDATES WITH RESPECT TO ITS INTEREST IN OPC ENERGY

* IS CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH RESPECT TO ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN OPC, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL SALE OF ITS INTEREST IN OPC IN WHOLE OR IN PART​

* ‍THERE IS NO ASSURANCE THAT KENON WILL PROCEED WITH ANY SUCH SALE OR WHAT TERMS OF SUCH A SALE MAY BE, AND ANY SALE MAY REQUIRE CONSENTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: