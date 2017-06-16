FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kenon Holdings announces agreement with new investor for investment in Qoros
June 16, 2017 / 4:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Kenon Holdings announces agreement with new investor for investment in Qoros

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Kenon Holdings Ltd:

* Kenon Holdings says Qoros, Quantum, Wuhu Chery Automobile Investment and New China-based investor, entered into an investment agreement - SEC filing‍​

* Qoros, Quantum And Wuhu Chery’s investment agreement with Yibin Municipal Government, which was announced on April 6 wont take effect‍​

* Yibin will not make an equity investment in Qoros

* Agreement provides for new investor investing about RMB6.5 Billion (about $942 million) in Qoros for controlling interest in Qoros Source text (bit.ly/2tawhrO) Further company coverage:

