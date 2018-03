March 27 (Reuters) - KENT GIDA:

* SIGNS COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT WITH TEK-GIDA LABOR UNION

* TO INCREASE WORKERS’ WAGE AT ABOUT 21 PERCENT AND PLUS 13.5 PERCENT WITH SOCIAL BENEFITS FOR 2018

* TO INCREASE WORKERS' WAGE AT CPI PLUS 2 POINTS FOR 2019