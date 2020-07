July 3 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways PLC:

* KENYA AIRWAYS LTD - SUSPENSION FROM TRADING OF KENYA AIRWAYS PLC SHARES

* KENYA AIRWAYS LTD - COMPANY’S OPERATIONAL AND CORPORATE RESTRUCTURE AND GOVERNMENT BUY-OUT IS NOW IMMINENT

* KENYA AIRWAYS LTD - SUSPENSION WAS APPROVED AND ISSUED BY THE CAPITAL MARKETS AUTHORITY

* KENYA AIRWAYS - SUSPENSION FROM TRADING SHARES TAKE EFFECT FROM JULY 3, TO REMAIN IN FORCE FOR A PERIOD OF 3 CALENDAR MONTHS