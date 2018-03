March 12 (Reuters) - Kenya Reinsurance Corp Ltd:

* KENYA REINSURANCE CORP LTD - JADIAH MURUNGI MWARANIA, WHO HAS BEEN MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE CO, HAS SEPARATED FROM THE CO WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT‍​

* KENYA REINSURANCE CORP LTD - MICHAEL MBESHI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO THE POSITION OF MANAGING DIRECTOR IN AN ACTING CAPACITY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT