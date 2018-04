April 3 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Ltd :

* FELS OFFSHORE, TITAN PETROCHEMICALS AND TITAN QUANZHOU SHIPYARD TO TERMINATE DEAL TO MANAGE TQS SHIPYARD

* DUE TO DOWNTURN IN OFFSHORE & MARINE BUSINESS, FELS OFFSHORE HASN’T COMMENCED PROVISION OF MANAGEMENT SERVICES

