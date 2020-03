March 19 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Ltd:

* KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD ANNOUNCES $4.2 MILLION PACKAGE TO SUPPORT NATIONAL EFFORTS TO COMBAT COVID-19

* PACKAGE TO BE FUNDED BY VOLUNTARY CONTRIBUTIONS FROM GROUP’S DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT & STAFF

* OTHER MEMBERS OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT WILL FORGO HALF MONTH SALARIES, WHILE OTHER KEPPEL EMPLOYEES IN SINGAPORE CAN CONTRIBUTE ANY AMOUNT