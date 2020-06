June 15 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Ltd:

* KEPPEL CORP-ALPHA INVESTMENT PARTNERS, PT ASURANSI JIWA MANULIFE INDONESIA AND PT MEGA MANUNGGAL PROPERTY TBK ENTERED INTO A NEW VENTURE

* KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD-VENTURE HAS AN INITIAL TARGET SIZE OF US$200 MILLION

* KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD-VENTURE HAS RECEIVED INITIAL CAPITAL COMMITMENTS OF ABOUT US$93 MILLION FROM VENTURE PARTNER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: