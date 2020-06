BRIEF-Keppel Corporation Announces Termination Of Contract With Awilco

June 22 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Ltd:

* KEPPEL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF CONTRACT WITH AWILCO

* KEPPEL FELS ISSUED NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF CONTRACT TO AWILCO & COMMENCED ARBITRATION TO ENFORCE ITS RIGHTS AGAINST AWILCO

* KEPPEL FELS DOES NOT EXPECT ANY REVERSAL OF REVENUE RECOGNISED IN RESPECT OF CONTRACT

* KEPPEL FELS ENTITLED TO TERMINATE CONTRACT, RETAIN ALL PAYMENTS RECEIVED TO DATE, SEEK COMPENSATION FOR WORK DONE