BRIEF-Keppel Corporation Posts Revenue Of S$1,857 Million For 1Q

April 29 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Ltd:

* KEPPEL CORPORATION - ACHIEVED REVENUE OF S$1,857 MILLION FOR 1Q 2020, WHICH WAS UP 21%

* KEPPEL CORPORATION- Q1 NET PROFIT S$ 160 MLN VS S$203 MLN

* KEPPEL CORP - WILL CONTINUE TO PURSUE OPPORTUNITIES IN GAS AND RENEWABLES, REPURPOSE KEPPEL O&M’S TECHNOLOGY FOR OTHER FLOATING INFRASTRUCTURE USES

* KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD - “EXPECT O&M BUSINESS TO FACE VERY CHALLENGING CONDITIONS IN NEAR FUTURE”

* KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD - OFFSHORE & MARINE DIVISION’S NET ORDER BOOK STANDS AT S$ 4.0 BILLION, AS AT QUARTER END

* KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD - ALL KEY BUSINESS UNITS REMAIN PROFITABLE DESPITE COVID-19

* KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD - WITH SLOWDOWN IN CONSTRUCTION DUE TO COVID-19, HANDOVER OF CERTAIN PROPERTY PROJECTS MAY BE DELAYED BY FEW MONTHS

* KEPPEL CORPORATION - BUSINESSES AFFECTED BY FALL IN GLOBAL ECONOMIC ACTIVITY, DISRUPTIONS TO SUPPLY CHAINS & SHARP DROP IN OIL PRICES

* KEPPEL CORPORATION - IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS MAINLY ON RESIDENTIAL TRADING PROJECTS

* KEPPEL CORP-CONSTRUCTION WORKS AT KEPPEL MARINA EAST DESALINATION PLANT & HONG KONG INTEGRATED WASTE MANAGEMENT FACILITY SLOWED DUE TO COVID-19

* KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD - PREPARED FOR A DIFFICULT OPERATING ENVIRONMENT THAT MAY PERSIST FOR SOME TIME

* KEPPEL CORPORATION-IF COVID-19 TAKES LONGER THAN EXPECTED TO RECOVER, ASSESSMENT OF CARRYING AMOUNTS OF ASSETS OF GROUP COULD BE IMPACTED

* KEPPEL CORP-IF COVID-19, OIL PRICE TAKE LONGER TO RECOVER, MATERIAL PROVISIONS MAY BE MADE & LIABILITIES MAY ARISE IN SUBSEQUENT FINANCIAL PERIODS

* KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD- PROGRESS IN SECURING NEW ORDERS HAS SLOWED DUE TO COVID-19 AND FALL IN OIL PRICES

* KEPPEL CORP-FORCE MAJEURE NOTICES SERVED TO CUSTOMERS OF AFFECTED PROJECTS AND GROUP WORKING CLOSELY WITH THEM TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF COVID-19