BRIEF-Keppel Corporation Updates On Discussions With Brazilian Authorities

June 11 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Ltd:

* UPDATES ON DISCUSSIONS WITH BRAZILIAN AUTHORITIES

* BEEN BROUGHT TO CO’S ATTENTION THAT OFFICE OF COMPTROLLER GENERAL OF BRAZIL PUBLISHED A NOTICE IN OFFICIAL GAZETTE

* NOTICE STATES COMPTROLLER GENERAL OF BRAZIL INITIATED ADMINISTRATIVE ENFORCEMENT PROCEDURE AGAINST KOM, PRISMATIC SERVICES, AMONG OTHERS

* PROCEDURE OVER ALLEGED IRREGULARITIES UNDER BRAZILIAN ANTI-CORRUPTION STATUTE

* UNDERSTANDS FROM CGU THAT AEP WILL NOT AFFECT ONGOING NEGOTIATIONS WITH BRAZIL AUTHORITIES

* BEEN ADVISED THAT CGU WOULD CARRY OUT FURTHER INTERNAL INVESTIGATIONS

* NEITHER NOTICE NOR ANY SUMMONS HAS BEEN SERVED ON ANY OF FOREGOING ENTITIES TO-DATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: