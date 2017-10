Sept 13 (Reuters) - Keppel Dc Reit

* Keppel dc reit acquired B10 data centre, its second colocation data centre in Dublin, Ireland

* Acquisition is immediately accretive to Keppel DC REIT’s distribution per unit

* Agreed value of the asset to be acquired is EUR 66.0 million

* Acquisition has been completed on same day and is funded by debt