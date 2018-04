April 17 (Reuters) - Keppel-KBS US REIT:

* FOR PERIOD OF 9 NOV 2017 TO 31 MARCH 2018 NET PROPERTY INCOME WAS $22.328 MILLION

* FOR PERIOD OF 9 NOVEMBER 2017 TO 31 MARCH DPU WAS 2.32 US CENTS

* FOR PERIOD OF 9 NOV 2017 TO 31 MARCH 2018 GROSS REVENUE AMOUNTED TO $36.1 MILLION