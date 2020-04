April 2 (Reuters) - Keppel REIT:

* KEPPEL REIT- KEPPEL LAND AND KEPPEL REIT ANNOUNCE MEASURES TO SUPPORT TENANTS THROUGH COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* KEPPEL REIT - FOR RETAIL TENANTS IN SINGAPORE, KEPPEL LAND AND KEPPEL REIT WILL FULLY PASS ON 100% PROPERTY TAX REBATE SAVINGS OVER APRIL AND MAY 2020

* KEPPEL REIT- UP TO 30% OF RENTAL REBATES WILL ALSO BE PROVIDED TO ELIGIBLE RETAIL TENANTS IN MAY AND JUNE 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: