April 10 (Reuters) - Kering SA:

* FRANÇOIS-HENRI PINAULT, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF KERING, HAS DECIDED TO REDUCE THE FIXED PORTION OF HIS SALARY BY 25% FROM APRIL 1ST, UNTIL THE END OF 2020

* FRANÇOIS-HENRI PINAULT AND JEAN-FRANÇOIS-PALUS WAIVE ENTIRETY OF VARIABLE PORTIONS OF THEIR ANNUAL REMUNERATION FOR 2020 Source text : bit.ly/3c7RF6M Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)