April 9 (Reuters) - Kering SA:

* SUCCESS OF KERING’S EUR 405 MILLION BOND TENDER OFFER

* OFFER TO REDEEM FOUR BOND ISSUES MATURING IN 2019, 2020, 2021 AND 2022 WAS LAUNCHED ON MARCH 26

* BONDS ARE TRADED ON THE LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE

* KERING GROUP HAS LONG-TERM DEBT RATING OF BBB+ BY S&P Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)